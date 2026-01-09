Thryv (THRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY):
- 1/3/2026 – Thryv was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Thryv had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/29/2025 – Thryv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/22/2025 – Thryv had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/20/2025 – Thryv was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Thryv had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Thryv had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Thryv had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Thryv had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/22/2025 – Thryv was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/19/2025 – Thryv had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Thryv had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Activity at Thryv
In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 25,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $162,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 610,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,610.32. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.
At the core of Thryv’s offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.
