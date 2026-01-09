Thryv (THRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY):

Insider Activity at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 25,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $162,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 610,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,610.32. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv Holdings Inc alerts:

Thryv Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:THRY) is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv’s offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.