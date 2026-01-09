TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $112.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $99.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TFI International from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TFI International from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

TFI International Trading Up 0.4%

TFI International stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. The company had a trading volume of 190,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89. TFI International has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 20,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth about $207,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

