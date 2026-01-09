BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 159,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 812,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BETA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BETA Technologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. They set a "hold" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.97.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($9.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BETA Technologies stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

BETA Technologies is an aerospace company focused on the development and manufacture of electric aircraft and the supporting infrastructure required to operate them. The firm designs and tests electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) and short-range electric aircraft intended for passenger and cargo missions, with an emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and operating costs for regional transport and logistics applications.

In addition to airframes and propulsion systems, BETA develops charging and ground-support technologies to enable routine electric flight operations.

