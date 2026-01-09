NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.2150. Approximately 57,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 336,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NeuroPace from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $557.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.85.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 136.60%. The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 268.4% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123,779 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc is a medical device company based in Mountain View, California, that develops innovative neuromodulation systems for the treatment of neurological disorders. Founded in the late 1990s out of research at Stanford University, the company’s mission centers on delivering closed-loop, “smart” therapies that monitor and respond to electrical activity in the brain. In 2020, NeuroPace completed its initial public offering and now trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker NPCE.

The company’s flagship product, the RNS® System, is an implantable device designed for adults with medically refractory focal epilepsy.

