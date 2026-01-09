Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.27 and last traded at $50.0850. Approximately 139,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 518,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $706.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.52 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,800,000 after buying an additional 51,624 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 65.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 346,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 667,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 26.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 642,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 477,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier’s operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

