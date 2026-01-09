Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.5520. Approximately 212,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,634,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Upwork had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $232,358.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,220.53. This trade represents a 53.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 275,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $5,343,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 697,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,560,080.42. This trade represents a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,248 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,741. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 68,475 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at $3,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

