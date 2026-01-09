Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Up 11.5% – Should You Buy?

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) shot up 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.95 and last traded at $64.95. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Astronics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation is a global provider of advanced technology solutions to the aerospace, defense and other high-reliability industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through both organic innovation and targeted acquisitions. Astronics delivers mission-critical products that enhance aircraft safety, passenger comfort and operational efficiency for major airframers, airlines and defense contractors worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key areas, including electrical power generation and management systems, LED cabin lighting and safety systems, connectivity and data solutions, and automated test equipment.

