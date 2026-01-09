Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 27,360 shares.The stock last traded at $15.66 and had previously closed at $15.64.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $279.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.38 billion. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 24.10%.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Company Profile

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) is a state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. Founded in 1984, ICBC has grown into one of the world’s largest banking institutions by total assets, operating a diversified financial services business that serves corporate, institutional and retail clients. The bank provides deposit-taking and lending, trade and transaction banking, treasury and markets services, as well as a range of payment and settlement solutions.

ICBC’s product and service offerings span corporate banking, retail banking, and investment banking, including corporate loans, supply?chain and trade finance, cash management, credit and debit cards, mortgages and consumer finance, wealth-management products, custody and asset-management services.

