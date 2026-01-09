Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 53,769 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 44,517 shares.The stock last traded at $58.06 and had previously closed at $57.91.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sage Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Sage Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Sage Group plc is a global provider of business management software and services tailored primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises. The company delivers a suite of cloud-based and on-premises solutions designed to simplify accounting, payroll, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and payment processing. Through its flagship Sage Business Cloud platform, Sage enables customers to manage financials, operations and workforce activities via integrated applications and data analytics.

The company’s product portfolio includes accounting and invoicing tools, payroll management systems, payment solutions and HR management software.

