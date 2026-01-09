Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 45,478 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,247% compared to the average volume of 3,376 call options.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 4,713,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,676. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. Sabre has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $562.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.32 million. Sabre’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,156,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 320,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sabre by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 231,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,696,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,688 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 50.0% in the second quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 21,242,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,064 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

