Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 191,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 132,904 shares.The stock last traded at $27.70 and had previously closed at $28.16.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu’s offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.