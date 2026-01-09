NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 484,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 279,920 shares.The stock last traded at $33.53 and had previously closed at $33.33.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 610.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 477,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 410,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,001,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,091,000 after purchasing an additional 237,964 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 650,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,260,000.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD. HFXI was launched on Jul 22, 2015 and is managed by IndexIQ.

