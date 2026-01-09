ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.15, but opened at $33.68. ENN Energy shares last traded at $35.0120, with a volume of 270 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research raised ENN Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

