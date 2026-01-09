ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.15, but opened at $33.68. ENN Energy shares last traded at $35.0120, with a volume of 270 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research raised ENN Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on XNGSY
ENN Energy Trading Down 0.1%
ENN Energy Company Profile
ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.
Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.