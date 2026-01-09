JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

JC Decaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19,508% from the previous session’s volume of 51 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $18.15.

JC Decaux Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JC Decaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA, trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker JCDXF, is a leading global outdoor advertising company headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. Established in 1964, the company specializes in street furniture, transport advertising, large-format billboards and digital solutions. Its portfolio ranges from bus shelters and newsstands to airport and metro advertising, reflecting a comprehensive approach to out-of-home (OOH) media.

The company’s core business activities include the design, installation and maintenance of street furniture such as bus shelters, public benches and public bicycle systems.

