JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

JC Decaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19,508% from the previous session’s volume of 51 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $18.15.
JC Decaux Stock Up 1.1%
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
JC Decaux Company Profile
JCDecaux SA, trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker JCDXF, is a leading global outdoor advertising company headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. Established in 1964, the company specializes in street furniture, transport advertising, large-format billboards and digital solutions. Its portfolio ranges from bus shelters and newsstands to airport and metro advertising, reflecting a comprehensive approach to out-of-home (OOH) media.
The company’s core business activities include the design, installation and maintenance of street furniture such as bus shelters, public benches and public bicycle systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JC Decaux
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for JC Decaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JC Decaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.