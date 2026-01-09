Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.42, but opened at $36.08. Regencell Bioscience shares last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 408,707 shares traded.

Key Regencell Bioscience News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regencell Bioscience this week:

Get Regencell Bioscience alerts:

Positive Sentiment: AAII published a note explaining why RGC jumped ~5.9%, attributing the surge to momentum/retail-driven buying that pushed the stock higher. Why Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited’s (RGC) Stock Is Up 5.94%

AAII published a note explaining why RGC jumped ~5.9%, attributing the surge to momentum/retail-driven buying that pushed the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: Barron’s flagged Regencell as one of the top premarket leaders, reinforcing momentum-driven interest among traders and showing visibility in mainstream market coverage. S&P 500 Futures Fall in Premarket Trading; Regencell Bioscience, Kratos Defense & Sec Lead

Barron’s flagged Regencell as one of the top premarket leaders, reinforcing momentum-driven interest among traders and showing visibility in mainstream market coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple LULD pauses were triggered during the morning session (roughly between ~9:43 AM and ~10:29 AM ET), indicating rapid intraday price swings and limit-up activity; this reflects high volatility but is not a catalyst by itself.

Multiple LULD pauses were triggered during the morning session (roughly between ~9:43 AM and ~10:29 AM ET), indicating rapid intraday price swings and limit-up activity; this reflects high volatility but is not a catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Bragar Eagel & Squire announced an investigation into Regencell for potential securities-law violations, a development that raises regulatory/legal risk and could pressure shares if claims progress. Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigations into Regencell

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Regencell Bioscience Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regencell Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter worth $1,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 384,250 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $768,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regencell Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regencell Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regencell Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.