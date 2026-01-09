TryHard (NASDAQ:THH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.62, but opened at $20.85. TryHard shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 48,399 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on THH. Wall Street Zen upgraded TryHard to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of TryHard in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

TryHard Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TryHard

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TryHard stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of TryHard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About TryHard

As a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan, we aim to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-art technology, immersive storytelling, and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. Our mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact. Our principal businesses comprise (i) event curation, (ii) consultancy and management services; (iii) sub-leasing of entertainment venues; and (iv) ownership and operation of restaurants.

Further Reading

