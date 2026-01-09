Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.35. Solgold shares last traded at $0.3715, with a volume of 168,235 shares changing hands.

Solgold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Solgold

SolGold plc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold porphyry deposits. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, SolGold’s core business is the exploration, resource definition and pre-development planning of its flagship Cascabel project in northern Ecuador. The company’s activities span geological surveying, deep-drilling campaigns and detailed metallurgical studies aimed at de-risking and optimising its deposits for future production.

The centerpiece of SolGold’s portfolio is the Alpala deposit within the Cascabel concession, where systematic drill programmes have delineated a substantial copper-gold resource.

