Everest Consolidator Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNTN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $11.81. Everest Consolidator Acquisition shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 7,627 shares trading hands.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNTN) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed as a blank?check acquisition vehicle. The company was organized to raise capital through the public markets and to identify and complete one or more business combinations, mergers or asset acquisitions with private operating companies seeking to access public equity financing.

As of now, Everest Consolidator Acquisition has not announced a definitive business combination or disclosed specific target industries, geographies or management appointments.

