Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.16, but opened at $59.16. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $61.0270, with a volume of 677,630 shares.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $705.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.97.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAIL. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,060,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $159,000.

About Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Home Construction index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged bullish exposure to an index composed of US companies within the home construction sector. NAIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

