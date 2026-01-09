Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) versus Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Critical Review

Volatility & Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 4.02, indicating that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics -8,257.70% N/A -730.22% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $80,000.00 0.00 -$6.98 million ($2.34) N/A Minerva Surgical $51.69 million 0.00 -$34.11 million ($8.21) 0.00

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Minerva Surgical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Surgical. Minerva Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. The company's flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. It is also involved in the development of AC5-G for gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, and AC5-V and AC5 surgical hemostat for hemostasis inside the body. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.