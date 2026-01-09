Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas Acquires 124,880 Shares of Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 124,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $64,937.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,975,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,314.08. The trade was a 1.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 133,953 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $72,334.62.

On Friday, December 19th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 88,314 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $43,273.86.

On Monday, December 15th, Grigorios Siokas bought 168,472 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $70,758.24.

On Friday, November 28th, Grigorios Siokas bought 76,360 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,870.40.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 55,732 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,111.16.

On Friday, November 21st, Grigorios Siokas acquired 56,080 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $38,134.40.

On Thursday, November 20th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 51,315 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Grigorios Siokas bought 61,614 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $40,049.10.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COSM opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 5.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. Cosmos Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 33.19% and a negative net margin of 31.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COSM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cosmos Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos Health stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 133.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,776 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Cosmos Health worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors.

