DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Purchases 3,569 Shares of Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 3,569 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,629.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,935,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,017. This represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 1,458 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $8,019.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 78 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $429.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 44,208 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $243,144.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 924 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $5,082.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 202 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 645 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,547.50.

On Thursday, October 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 165 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $907.50.

DLH Stock Down 0.5%

DLHC opened at $5.50 on Friday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 million, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $81.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. DLH had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 0.40%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DLH by 64.5% in the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 928,258 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 9.1% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

