Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 137.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FENC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Adherex Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adherex Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

FENC stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Adherex Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $258.88 million, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adherex Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,546.04. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,744,741 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,557.50. The trade was a 26.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,285,359 shares of company stock worth $9,862,427. 11.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adherex Technologies stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

