Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $17.56 Million Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 12.6% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 26.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 35,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 2.8%

ACN opened at $281.52 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Featured Stories

