Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Stock Holdings Lowered by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,631 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $58,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

