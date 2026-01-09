State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $1,856,340,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,472,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,782,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,236,000 after buying an additional 1,255,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $725,222,000 after purchasing an additional 778,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22,618.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,876,000 after buying an additional 2,613,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $229.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

