Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 581,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.3% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $293.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $188.82.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley filed spot crypto ETF registrations (Bitcoin, Solana and a spot Ethereum trust that may include staking), expanding its wealth-product suite and distribution reach — a potential long-term revenue and brand win for its wealth-management channels. Morgan Stanley Files Third Crypto ETF In 48 Hours

Morgan Stanley filed spot crypto ETF registrations (Bitcoin, Solana and a spot Ethereum trust that may include staking), expanding its wealth-product suite and distribution reach — a potential long-term revenue and brand win for its wealth-management channels. Positive Sentiment: The bank said it will launch a digital wallet in H2 2026 to support tokenized assets, signaling product expansion into custody/staking and providing another potential distribution channel for crypto services. Morgan Stanley Announces Digital Wallet Launch

The bank said it will launch a digital wallet in H2 2026 to support tokenized assets, signaling product expansion into custody/staking and providing another potential distribution channel for crypto services. Positive Sentiment: Internal dealmaking activity appears to be picking up — Morgan Stanley promoted ~184 employees to managing director after a revival in M&A and capital-markets activity, supporting higher IB fees if deal flow continues. Managing Director Promotions After Dealmaking Revival

Internal dealmaking activity appears to be picking up — Morgan Stanley promoted ~184 employees to managing director after a revival in M&A and capital-markets activity, supporting higher IB fees if deal flow continues. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment: Zacks upgraded MS to a Strong Buy and also added MS to a dividend/income list — these endorsements can attract flows from model/quant and income-focused investors. MS Upgraded to Strong Buy by Zacks

Analyst sentiment: Zacks upgraded MS to a Strong Buy and also added MS to a dividend/income list — these endorsements can attract flows from model/quant and income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson reiterated confidence in earnings growth and called out consumer stocks as a key opportunity — supportive macro/sentiment commentary from senior research can lift investor conviction. Mike Wilson Sees ‘Crystal Clear’ Earnings Growth

Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson reiterated confidence in earnings growth and called out consumer stocks as a key opportunity — supportive macro/sentiment commentary from senior research can lift investor conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term event risk: Morgan Stanley reports earnings next week and Wall Street expects earnings growth — the report will be a catalyst that could reinforce or reverse today’s move depending on results and guidance. MS Reports Next Week—Street Expects Growth

Near-term event risk: Morgan Stanley reports earnings next week and Wall Street expects earnings growth — the report will be a catalyst that could reinforce or reverse today’s move depending on results and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/analyst caution: some firms (including a recent JPMorgan note) have kept neutral ratings or signaled limited upside vs. current price — that can cap gains if investors shift to profit-taking or rotate into larger perceived winners.

Valuation/analyst caution: some firms (including a recent JPMorgan note) have kept neutral ratings or signaled limited upside vs. current price — that can cap gains if investors shift to profit-taking or rotate into larger perceived winners. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and competitive risks in crypto: launching ETFs and staking features attracts SEC and compliance scrutiny and puts Morgan Stanley in a crowded ETF field — any regulatory pushback or slow asset flows would be a near-term drag on the trade.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MS

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.