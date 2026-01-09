State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.7% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Invested Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.64. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $124.17. The company has a market capitalization of $215.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank lowered Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.
Key Citigroup News
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Heavy institutional options activity suggests bullish bets on C, with reports of smart?money call buying and large option positions that signal traders expect further upside. Smart Money Is Betting Big In Citigroup Options
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and the financial press highlight Citi’s re?rating from deep value to a more normal bank multiple — coverage credits improved profitability, management execution on the transformation, and a higher P/TBV multiple as reasons the stock can keep rallying. How Citigroup Stock Got Out of the Discount Bin
- Positive Sentiment: Media endorsement: high?profile commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) are publicly bullish on Citi’s ongoing turnaround, which can attract retail flows and reinforce positive sentiment. Jim Cramer Says Citigroup Will “Continue Its Resurrection From the Dead”
- Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind: at least one Fed governor has advocated sizable rate cuts this year, a development traders interpret as supportive for cyclical risk assets and bank lending/markets activity, helping sentiment for bank stocks including Citi. Fed’s Miran wants rate cuts of 150 basis points in 2026 to boost jobs
- Positive Sentiment: Company/region outlook: Citigroup projects strong deal activity in Asia?Pacific for 2026, which supports fee income prospects and offsets pressure in other businesses. Citigroup predicts strong deal activity in 2026 in Asia Pacific
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview/expectations: analysts and previews note Citi is set to report next week with Wall Street expecting earnings growth — the setup supports the rally but some coverage warns the “easy” value trade has narrowed. Citigroup (C) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary: pieces note Citi’s strong 2025 rally (~65% last year) and a re?rating, but also flag that valuation has moved to a fairer level — implying less obvious upside from here without continued execution. This Dividend Stock Gained 66% Last Year. Is The 2026 Forecast as Bright?
- Neutral Sentiment: Business initiatives: Citi is rolling out content and client engagement (e.g., a new podcast on digital assets with PYMNTS), which supports thought leadership and corporate positioning but has limited near?term earnings impact. Citi and PYMNTS Launch ‘From the Block’ Podcast
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
