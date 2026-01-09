State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.7% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Invested Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.64. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $124.17. The company has a market capitalization of $215.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank lowered Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

