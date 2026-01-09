Royal Bank Of Canada Initiates Coverage on Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 13,647 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $341,311.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,381.88. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $597,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 172,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,912.27. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

