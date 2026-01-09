DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

DRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

DRH opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.69%.The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 372.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company’s portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

