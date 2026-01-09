Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Coverage Initiated at Jones Trading

Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ONL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orion Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.40. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 90.36%.The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Orion Office REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.760 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONL. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of Class A office properties across high-growth U.S. markets. The company focuses on suburban and infill locations, targeting properties with strong tenant credit profiles and long-term lease structures. Its business strategy emphasizes active asset management, capital recycling and selective development to enhance income stability and potential total return for shareholders.

Orion Office REIT debuted on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONL following a spin-off from Government Properties Income Trust in June 2021, though many of its core assets trace back to acquisitions made as early as 2013.

Featured Articles

