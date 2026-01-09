State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,889,858,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,162,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,208 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,736,000 after buying an additional 5,032,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,182,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,978,000 after buying an additional 3,125,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,793,853,000 after buying an additional 2,786,829 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $104.76.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

