Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Up 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.13. 152,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 679,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research set a $26.00 price target on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of $658.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.18. Equities analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 165,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,963,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,293,400. The trade was a 1.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacquelyn L. Sumer sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $33,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,627.44. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 414,416 shares of company stock worth $3,496,187 and sold 29,420 shares worth $306,882. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,766,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,248 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,510,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,228,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 37,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 136,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

