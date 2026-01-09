Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Shares Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 2,165,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,538,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Fermi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fermi and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fermi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Fermi in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fermi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Fermi Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.51.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Fermi

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

