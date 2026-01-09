GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Trading 22.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of GreenX Metals Limited (LON:GRX – Get Free Report) traded up 22.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.75 and last traded at GBX 54. 394,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 76,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.

GreenX Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £153.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.88.

About GreenX Metals

(Get Free Report)

GreenX Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and evaluation of arctic rift copper project in Greenland. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Perth, Australia. GreenX Metals Limited operates as a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Nominees PTY Ltd Acf Clearstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.