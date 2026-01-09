Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,693 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 188,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after buying an additional 41,325 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 361,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 87,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 146,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 135,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 77,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Trending Headlines about Deckers Outdoor

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 4.1%

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.