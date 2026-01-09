Zacks Research Upgrades Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Hold

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OZK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.93 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 147.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 58.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

