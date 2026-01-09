HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42,999 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 686,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,999 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $277,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $418,486,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $359.65 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.64 and its 200 day moving average is $377.51. The company has a market cap of $358.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.10.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

