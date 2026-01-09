Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stock Holdings Trimmed by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 126,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 99,663 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $927,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 99,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $40.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

