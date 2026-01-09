Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 11.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.90. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 426.58% and a negative return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81993.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Tousignant sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $70,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,914,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,118,076. This represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 332.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 947.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company’s lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

