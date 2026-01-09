Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 220,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,649,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,402.68. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 220,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $961,400.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,637.81%.The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

