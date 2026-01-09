Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,963 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,549.76. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Triumph Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Triumph Bank, the company delivers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services to businesses and individuals. Since its foundation, Triumph Financial has focused on building a community-oriented banking platform that emphasizes personalized service and local decision-making.

The company’s commercial banking offerings include deposit products, treasury management solutions, digital cash management, equipment financing, and commercial real estate lending.

