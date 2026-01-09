Invested Advisors Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Invested Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Invested Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 101.9% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $122.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $124.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

