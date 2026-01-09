Invested Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Invested Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Invested Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $216.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.86. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $216.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

