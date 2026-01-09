PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,355 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.37 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The stock has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.68.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

