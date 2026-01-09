PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,355 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.37 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The stock has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.68.
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is expanding AI use across manufacturing and supply-chain operations, deploying AI-powered digital twins to test expansion plans and optimize plants — a move that can lower costs, improve capacity planning and support margins over time. PepsiCo Deploys AI-Powered Digital Twins of Manufacturing Facilities to Test Expansion Plans
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage assessing PepsiCo’s valuation after CES 2026 highlights partnerships with Siemens and NVIDIA — investors may re-rate PEP on expected multi-year efficiency and productivity gains from AI, supporting upside to long-term margins if execution succeeds. Assessing PepsiCo (PEP) Valuation After CES 2026 AI Partnership With Siemens And NVIDIA
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes PEP “edged higher after six straight declines,” reflecting short-term technical relief but not necessarily a change in fundamentals. PepsiCo edges higher after six straight declines
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity was reported in PEP, which can signal traded positioning or hedging and often precedes short-term volatility; it’s ambiguous for direction. PepsiCo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PEP)
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/peer comparisons and coverage (Coca?Cola vs Pepsi; dividend-focused pieces) are being published — useful for relative valuation but not immediate catalysts. Coca?Cola Vs Pepsi Stock: Which is the Better Investment for 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo was mentioned in industry event coverage (TV & Video Insider Summit), which raises visibility but is not a direct earnings driver. PepsiCo, Church’s Chicken, Electronic Arts, Kenvue, Assembly Lead Insights at our TV & Video Insider Summit
- Negative Sentiment: The FTC’s unsealing of data has triggered a surge in price?fixing litigation naming PepsiCo and Walmart, increasing legal exposure and potential settlement costs as well as reputational risk; this is a material near?term overhang for the stock. PepsiCo and Walmart Face Price-Fixing Litigation Surge After FTC Unseals Data
- Negative Sentiment: A separate lawsuit alleges a decade?long price?fixing scheme involving Walmart and PepsiCo; even if ultimately denied, litigation can mean legal fees, management distraction and potential financial settlements. Lawsuit against Walmart, PepsiCo alleges decade-long price fixing scheme
- Negative Sentiment: Political and regulatory pressure on ultraprocessed foods and sugary drinks (new dietary guidance) has weighed on large packaged?food stocks, including PepsiCo, as policy shifts can affect marketing, product mix and sales. Kraft Heinz and Mondelez shares drop as Trump officials blast ultraprocessed foods and unveil new food pyramid
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
