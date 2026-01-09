Steinberganna Wealth Management Buys Shares of 16,012 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Steinberganna Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $59.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.5761 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

