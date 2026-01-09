Steinberganna Wealth Management Takes $3.98 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Steinberganna Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.9% of Steinberganna Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 912.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $134,776,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $223.22 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.68 and its 200-day moving average is $214.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

