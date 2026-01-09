Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $32.85, but opened at $34.87. Immunocore shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 93,643 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Immunocore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Immunocore from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4,696.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Immunocore by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.29 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 7.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore plc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own T?cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T?cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T?cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease?associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma?associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

