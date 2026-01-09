PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stake Cut by Granite Group Advisors LLC

Granite Group Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.2% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is expanding AI use across manufacturing and supply-chain operations, deploying AI-powered digital twins to test expansion plans and optimize plants — a move that can lower costs, improve capacity planning and support margins over time. PepsiCo Deploys AI-Powered Digital Twins of Manufacturing Facilities to Test Expansion Plans
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage assessing PepsiCo’s valuation after CES 2026 highlights partnerships with Siemens and NVIDIA — investors may re-rate PEP on expected multi-year efficiency and productivity gains from AI, supporting upside to long-term margins if execution succeeds. Assessing PepsiCo (PEP) Valuation After CES 2026 AI Partnership With Siemens And NVIDIA
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes PEP “edged higher after six straight declines,” reflecting short-term technical relief but not necessarily a change in fundamentals. PepsiCo edges higher after six straight declines
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity was reported in PEP, which can signal traded positioning or hedging and often precedes short-term volatility; it’s ambiguous for direction. PepsiCo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PEP)
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/peer comparisons and coverage (Coca?Cola vs Pepsi; dividend-focused pieces) are being published — useful for relative valuation but not immediate catalysts. Coca?Cola Vs Pepsi Stock: Which is the Better Investment for 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo was mentioned in industry event coverage (TV & Video Insider Summit), which raises visibility but is not a direct earnings driver. PepsiCo, Church’s Chicken, Electronic Arts, Kenvue, Assembly Lead Insights at our TV & Video Insider Summit
- Negative Sentiment: The FTC’s unsealing of data has triggered a surge in price?fixing litigation naming PepsiCo and Walmart, increasing legal exposure and potential settlement costs as well as reputational risk; this is a material near?term overhang for the stock. PepsiCo and Walmart Face Price-Fixing Litigation Surge After FTC Unseals Data
- Negative Sentiment: A separate lawsuit alleges a decade?long price?fixing scheme involving Walmart and PepsiCo; even if ultimately denied, litigation can mean legal fees, management distraction and potential financial settlements. Lawsuit against Walmart, PepsiCo alleges decade-long price fixing scheme
- Negative Sentiment: Political and regulatory pressure on ultraprocessed foods and sugary drinks (new dietary guidance) has weighed on large packaged?food stocks, including PepsiCo, as policy shifts can affect marketing, product mix and sales. Kraft Heinz and Mondelez shares drop as Trump officials blast ultraprocessed foods and unveil new food pyramid
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.02. The stock has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $160.15.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
