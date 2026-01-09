PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stake Cut by Granite Group Advisors LLC

Granite Group Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.2% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.68.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.02. The stock has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $160.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

