United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Bought by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.3% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,753,405,000 after acquiring an additional 768,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,106,381,000 after purchasing an additional 444,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after purchasing an additional 746,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,733,000 after purchasing an additional 762,407 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Margin-focused earnings beat highlighted by management’s “Efficiency Reimagined” actions — markets cheered improved margins and execution that drove the post-release rally. United Parcel Service (UPS) Is Up 6.3% After Margin-Focused Earnings Beat From Efficiency Reimagined
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $126 with a “buy” rating, implying roughly mid-teens upside versus current levels — a catalyst for further buying interest from institutional investors. Analyst Ratings (BayStreet.CA)
- Positive Sentiment: UBS also bumped its target to $116 and maintained a “buy” stance, reinforcing the analyst upgrade momentum supporting the stock. UBS price target raise (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage notes UPS has outperformed the broader market recently, supporting the narrative that the company is stabilizing after prior volume and margin pressure. United Parcel Service (UPS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating — a neutral stance that may limit upside from that broker but doesn’t counter the recent buy-side upgrades. Wolfe Research peer perform reaffirmation
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary: a Fed governor urged sizable rate cuts this year, which could be supportive for equities broadly (including cyclical logistics names) but timing/scale remain uncertain. Fed Governor Wants Huge Rate Cuts This Year
- Negative Sentiment: Comparisons to peers: analysis shows Wabtec (WAB) outpacing UPS on dividend profile and growth, a reminder investors may rotate to peers perceived as stronger yield/growth combos. UPS vs. WAB: Which Dividend-Paying Transportation Stock Has an Edge?
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on UPS
United Parcel Service Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.02.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.39%.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.
The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.