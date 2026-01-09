United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Bought by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.3% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,753,405,000 after acquiring an additional 768,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,106,381,000 after purchasing an additional 444,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after purchasing an additional 746,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,733,000 after purchasing an additional 762,407 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

